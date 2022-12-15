DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $94.51 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,619 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $94,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

