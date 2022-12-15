DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 9,185 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $68,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.41. 57,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

