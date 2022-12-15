DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $54,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,544. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

