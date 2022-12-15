DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,495. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

