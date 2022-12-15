Decentralized Social 24 Hour Volume Hits $172,621.21 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.20 million and approximately $172,621.21 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.94 or 0.00051508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

