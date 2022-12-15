Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in November

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the November 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $33.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DCHPF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,850.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

