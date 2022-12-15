Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 30,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 161,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$43.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

