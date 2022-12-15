Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after purchasing an additional 251,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

