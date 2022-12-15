DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

