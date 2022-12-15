DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.
XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
