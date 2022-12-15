Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.52. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.