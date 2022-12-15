Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,810. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
