Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.12

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 28854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXT. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$335.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.