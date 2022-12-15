DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $132,233 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

