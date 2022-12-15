DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $132,233 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.