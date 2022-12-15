DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 160.5% in November

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDCCF. Kepler Capital Markets cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.58) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

