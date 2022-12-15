DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCN opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 1.05. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

