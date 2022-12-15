Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $352.55

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00011799 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $352.55 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.43740134 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

