Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 74,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.