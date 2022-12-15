Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIISY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.26) to GBX 259 ($3.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.