Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 17,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 918,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after buying an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 777,387 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Diversey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

