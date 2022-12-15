DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 2,173,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLocal Company Profile

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

