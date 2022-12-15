DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,332 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73,637 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.71. 44,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $631.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

