DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown were worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 689.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.