DNB Asset Management AS Has $102.24 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,748 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.83% of PTC worth $102,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in PTC by 27.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.03. 1,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

