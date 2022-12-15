DNB Asset Management AS Has $28.82 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,225 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 114,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664,123. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

