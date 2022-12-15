DNB Asset Management AS Has $81.21 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,759,627 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 3.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $81,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

