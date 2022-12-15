DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,781 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $37,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Autodesk stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,495. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.76.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

