DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 69,272 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $65,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

