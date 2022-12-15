DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in November

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock remained flat at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

