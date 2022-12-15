Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Reduced by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 50.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

