Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DOMA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Doma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doma

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 529,811 shares of company stock valued at $274,610 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Doma Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Doma by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.