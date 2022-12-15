Donald G. Basile Sells 227,063 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,003,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,154.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.98 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

