Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $42.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $576,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 32.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

