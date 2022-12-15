DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

