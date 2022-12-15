DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.