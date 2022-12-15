DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

