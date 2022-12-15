DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
DT Midstream Price Performance
Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DT Midstream (DTM)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.