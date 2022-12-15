Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

