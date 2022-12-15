Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Up 2.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Dufry Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

Dufry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.