Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Up 23.1%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 715,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 136,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Durango Resources Trading Up 23.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
Read More
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.