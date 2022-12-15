Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CMO Sells $250,480.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -212.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.