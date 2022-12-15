DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.