DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

