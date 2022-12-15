Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $605.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

