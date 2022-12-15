Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.99. 43,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,644. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

