Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 22,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,024. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

