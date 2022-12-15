Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.84 on Thursday, hitting $271.81. 29,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,870. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

