eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -397.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

