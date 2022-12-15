Edgecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.88 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.88 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

