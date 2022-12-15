Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.54

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.54 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 185.45 ($2.28). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 180.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 747,389 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £716.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($24,469.34).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.