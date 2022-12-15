Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Edison International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Edison International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.