Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eisai Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29. Eisai has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

