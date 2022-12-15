Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $108,593.60 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

