Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 2,789,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 116.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

